Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 80,550 Knowles Corporation $KN

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KN. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new position in Knowles during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,535,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 13.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 334,980 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 38,451 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knowles Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE KN opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. Knowles Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Knowles had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 7.45%.The firm had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Knowles has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.260 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KN. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Knowles from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, December 29th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 price objective on Knowles in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

Insider Activity

In other Knowles news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 102,019 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,008.25. This trade represents a 8.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 12,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $321,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,832. The trade was a 19.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 241,051 shares of company stock worth $6,156,777. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) microphones, balanced armature receivers, acoustic filters, and custom audio processing integrated circuits. These solutions are designed to enable clear speech, enhanced voice capture and intelligent audio performance in a variety of end markets.

Founded in 1946, Knowles has evolved from its roots in vacuum tube components to become a pure-play audio technology provider following its spin-off from Dover Corporation in 2014.

