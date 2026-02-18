Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Smbc Nikko Sec.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Smbc Nikko Sec. to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ALPMY. Zacks Research lowered Astellas Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Astellas Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ALPMY opened at $15.90 on Monday. Astellas Pharma has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.18.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 24.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Astellas Pharma will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Inc is a Tokyo-based, global pharmaceutical company traded in the United States as an American Depositary Receipt on the OTC Markets under the symbol ALPMY. The company focuses on discovering, developing and marketing prescription medicines in key therapeutic areas, including oncology, urology, immunology, neuroscience and cardiovascular/metabolic diseases. Astellas seeks to bring innovative treatments to market by combining internal research capabilities with external partnerships and collaborative agreements around the world.

Core products in Astellas’ portfolio include the immunosuppressant Prograf (tacrolimus), the overactive bladder treatments Vesicare (solifenacin) and Myrbetriq (mirabegron), and the prostate cancer therapy Xtandi (enzalutamide).

