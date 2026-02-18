Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,852 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,572,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,667,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,059,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,134,083,000 after purchasing an additional 581,421 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,757,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $822,127,000 after buying an additional 527,570 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,661,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,813,000 after buying an additional 1,447,058 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,012,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,712,000 after buying an additional 48,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 62,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $4,388,215.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,499.02. This represents a 74.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 38,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $2,896,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 104,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,835,520.20. This trade represents a 26.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 520,550 shares of company stock worth $37,101,667. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $70.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.28. The stock has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $76.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Delta Air Lines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.500-7.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.47.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

