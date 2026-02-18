First National Bank of Omaha Makes New $9.51 Million Investment in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,236 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $9,511,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $33,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $262.64 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $265.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.56 and a 200 day moving average of $229.22.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 29.12%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $255.00 price target on Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.32.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.

Featured Stories

