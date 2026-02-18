Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $800.0990 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.
Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of ACHC opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $42.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.89.
Institutional Trading of Acadia Healthcare
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 21.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 15.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Acadia Healthcare Company Profile
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) is a publicly traded provider of behavioral healthcare services headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Founded in 2005, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish itself as a leading specialist in mental health and addiction treatment across the United States.
Acadia operates a diversified network of inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and intensive outpatient programs.
