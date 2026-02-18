Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $800.0990 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ACHC opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $42.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Institutional Trading of Acadia Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 21.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 15.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) is a publicly traded provider of behavioral healthcare services headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Founded in 2005, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish itself as a leading specialist in mental health and addiction treatment across the United States.

Acadia operates a diversified network of inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and intensive outpatient programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.