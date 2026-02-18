Strawberry Fields REIT (STRW) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) is projected to post its results after the market closes on Thursday, February 19th. Analysts expect Strawberry Fields REIT to post earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $40.2980 million for the quarter.

Strawberry Fields REIT Stock Performance

STRW opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $166.76 million, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. Strawberry Fields REIT has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Strawberry Fields REIT Company Profile

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 109 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,449 bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The 109 healthcare facilities comprise 99 skilled nursing facilities, eight assisted living facilities, and two long-term acute care hospitals.

