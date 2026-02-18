CS Disco (LAW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $39.9380 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Shares of NYSE LAW opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.08. CS Disco has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $9.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAW. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CS Disco during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in CS Disco by 51.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on LAW shares. Wall Street Zen raised CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CS Disco from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CS Disco from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

CS Disco, Inc is a provider of cloud-native, artificial intelligence-driven legal applications designed to streamline e-discovery, document review and compliance processes for law firms and corporate legal departments. The Austin, Texas–based company offers a unified platform that automates labor-intensive tasks using machine learning and predictive analytics, enabling legal professionals to process, search and review large volumes of data with greater speed and accuracy.

At the core of CS Disco’s product suite is its flagship e-discovery application, which supports early case assessment, data processing, review analytics and production workflows.

