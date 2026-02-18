Hippo (HIPO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Hippo to post earnings of $0.49 per share and revenue of $121.0250 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Hippo Stock Up 2.2%

HIPO opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. Hippo has a 52 week low of $19.92 and a 52 week high of $38.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $731.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hippo in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Hippo from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Hippo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hippo news, insider Michael Stienstra sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $121,368.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 71,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,264.72. This represents a 5.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Mccathron sold 5,000 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $145,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 442,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,900,394.56. This trade represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,900 shares of company stock worth $573,768. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hippo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hippo during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,842,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hippo by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,760,000 after purchasing an additional 108,359 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Hippo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,810,000. Nuveen LLC raised its stake in Hippo by 238.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 140,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 99,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westerly Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hippo by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,634,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Enterprises Inc is a technology-driven home insurance company that offers modernized homeowners insurance products through a digital-first platform. Leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence and smart home devices, the company designs tailored coverage plans intended to streamline the underwriting process and deliver more comprehensive protection for homeowners. Hippo’s policies typically include standard dwelling coverage, personal property protection and liability insurance, along with optional add-ons such as water backup, home computer systems and equipment breakdown coverage.

Through its online portal and partner network of licensed insurance agents, Hippo provides policyholders with a range of services aimed at minimizing risk and preventing losses before they occur.

Further Reading

