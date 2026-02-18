Ryerson (RYI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share and revenue of $1.0940 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 20, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Ryerson Price Performance

RYI stock opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $815.53 million, a P/E ratio of -35.66 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.09. Ryerson has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $30.90.

Ryerson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RYI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ryerson in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Ryerson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $25.00.

Insider Activity at Ryerson

In other Ryerson news, CFO James J. Claussen sold 4,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $149,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 74,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,520. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 59,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,773,570.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 593,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,832,433.68. This represents a 9.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 64,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,740 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ryerson

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Ryerson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ryerson by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ryerson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryerson in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson, Inc is a North American metals distributor and processor serving a broad range of industrial and manufacturing end markets. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company supplies carbon steels, stainless alloys, aluminum, brass and copper products to customers across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Through its extensive branch network, Ryerson provides just-in-time delivery and comprehensive inventory management solutions to support complex production schedules and tight lead-time requirements.

In addition to raw material distribution, Ryerson offers a suite of value-added processing services, including laser and plasma cutting, plate burning, sawing, shearing, forming, drilling and welding.

