First National Bank of Omaha Makes New Investment in Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,099,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Summitry LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter worth $243,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $477,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 108,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DORM. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorman Products

In related news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 17,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,680. This represents a 4.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcknight sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total value of $257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,625.60. This represents a 18.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dorman Products Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $129.26 on Wednesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $166.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.72 and its 200 day moving average is $138.96. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.92.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc is a leading independent global supplier of automotive aftermarket parts and hardware. Headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania, the company specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of replacement components for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Dorman’s offerings span both mechanical and electrical systems, providing solutions that help repair shops and retailers address wear-out and collision-related failures on domestic and import vehicles.

The company’s extensive product portfolio includes steering and suspension components, brake system parts, engine management and cooling products, exterior and body hardware, and an array of fasteners, clips and brackets.

Further Reading

