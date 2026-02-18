Eagle Health Investments LP Sells 157,000 Shares of Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Eagle Health Investments LP lowered its stake in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 36.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 271,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 157,000 shares during the quarter. Insmed comprises about 10.3% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings in Insmed were worth $39,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Insmed by 404.9% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 59.6% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Insmed by 169.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $116,942.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 79,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,469,365.72. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 791 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.17, for a total transaction of $123,530.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 106,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,680,517.70. This represents a 0.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 173,253 shares of company stock worth $29,629,842 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $195.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Insmed from $223.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.24.

Insmed Stock Performance

INSM opened at $150.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.22 and its 200-day moving average is $162.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 1.11. Insmed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.40 and a twelve month high of $212.75.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company’s principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

