Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF $GRPM is WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF accounts for about 2.0% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF were worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRPM. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 112,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 48,810 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 46,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Stenger Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,207,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF stock opened at $123.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $523.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $89.15 and a twelve month high of $125.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.87.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (GRPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GRPM was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.