WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor Company $F

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,943 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,447 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of F. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 990.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 86.6% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.80 to $12.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.02.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70. Ford Motor Company has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.78 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.13%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

