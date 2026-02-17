DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF $DCRE Shares Bought by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,205 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF were worth $8,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 9,905.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $412,000.

DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DCRE opened at $52.22 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $51.43 and a 12-month high of $53.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.04.

DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF Increases Dividend

About DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2104 dividend. This is a positive change from DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%.

The DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (DCRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade commercial real estate debt securities of any maturity. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation. DCRE was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is issued by DoubleLine.

