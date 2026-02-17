Revvity Inc. $RVTY Shares Bought by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Revvity accounts for about 1.4% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Revvity were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Revvity by 79.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Revvity in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Revvity by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Revvity alerts:

Revvity Stock Performance

Shares of Revvity stock opened at $96.01 on Tuesday. Revvity Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.36 and a 12 month high of $120.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.85.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $772.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.81 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.45%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Revvity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, October 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 13.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RVTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $129.00 price objective on Revvity in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Revvity from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Revvity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RVTY

Revvity Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for the life sciences, diagnostics and applied markets. The company develops and supplies a range of products and services, including reagents and consumables, laboratory instruments, workflow automation, software analytics and technical support. Its portfolio supports applications in drug discovery, genomics, cell biology research, environmental and food safety testing, industrial quality control and clinical diagnostics.

Tracing its heritage to Perkin-Elmer, founded in 1937, Revvity began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RVTY in January 2024 following a corporate rebranding.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.