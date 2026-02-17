Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD Shares Sold by M&G PLC

M&G PLC lessened its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,269 shares during the quarter. M&G PLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $9,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $443,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 29,882.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 62,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 61,857 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,463,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,049,000 after buying an additional 1,333,005 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,065,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,808,000 after buying an additional 37,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,572,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,019,000 after buying an additional 16,006 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Arete Research boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 242,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $7,168,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 918,940 shares in the company, valued at $27,108,730. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 4,122 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $119,208.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 100,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,821.04. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 267,116 shares of company stock worth $7,781,731 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

