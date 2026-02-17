M&G PLC Has $8.29 Million Stake in Kennametal Inc. $KMT

M&G PLC raised its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 57,069 shares during the quarter. M&G PLC owned about 0.52% of Kennametal worth $8,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Kennametal by 350.2% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Kennametal by 47.9% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KMT. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kennametal from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Kennametal Price Performance

KMT stock opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.55. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $41.74.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $529.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.70 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Kennametal has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures advanced materials, tooling systems, and engineered components for a range of demanding applications. Its solutions support precision metalworking, earthmoving, and wear-resistant environments, catering to customers seeking enhanced productivity, longer tool life, and reduced operating costs.

The company’s product portfolio spans indexable cutting tools, solid round tools, tool holders, metalworking fluid systems, wear parts, ceramics and composites, and custom-engineered components.

