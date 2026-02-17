Fluence Energy (FLNC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fluence Energy (NASDAQ: FLNC):

2/9/2026 – Fluence Energy was given a new $24.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/9/2026 – Fluence Energy was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

2/6/2026 – Fluence Energy had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Fluence Energy was given a new $13.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

2/3/2026 – Fluence Energy was given a new $32.00 price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corporation.

1/28/2026 – Fluence Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Fluence Energy was given a new $16.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/20/2026 – Fluence Energy had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Fluence Energy had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2026 – Fluence Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/14/2026 – Fluence Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Fluence Energy had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Fluence Energy had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Fluence Energy is a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, specializing in the deployment of advanced battery systems to support grid stability and renewable integration. The company develops, engineers and delivers turnkey energy storage solutions designed to optimize the reliability, efficiency and economic performance of power networks. By combining hardware, software and lifecycle services, Fluence addresses the growing need for flexible energy assets in an evolving electricity landscape.

The company’s core offerings include modular energy storage platforms that pair lithium-ion battery technology with control and optimization software.

