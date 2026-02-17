One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 212,544 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the January 15th total of 282,321 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,976 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 77,976 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
One Liberty Properties Trading Up 0.1%
NYSE:OLP opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. One Liberty Properties has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98.
One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 116.88%.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
One Liberty Properties, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of net leased commercial properties. The company focuses on single-tenant retail, office and industrial assets that are subject to long-term, triple-net leases, shifting operating responsibilities—such as maintenance, insurance and taxes—to the tenant. One Liberty’s strategy emphasizes creditworthy tenants, lease durations that provide predictable cash flow and geographically diversified holdings.
Since its founding in 1988 and incorporation as a REIT in 1993, One Liberty has assembled a portfolio of more than 130 properties spanning retail convenience centers, quick-service restaurants, automotive service stations, office buildings and light industrial facilities.
