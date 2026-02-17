iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF $EMB Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,400,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,899,399 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 7.19% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $1,085,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 12,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 518.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 11,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $201,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMB stock opened at $97.42 on Tuesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.78 and a 1-year high of $97.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4146 per share. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

