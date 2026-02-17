Hardide (LON:HDD) Shares Up 10.7% – Here’s Why

Hardide plc (LON:HDD – Get Free Report) was up 10.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 27.50 and last traded at GBX 26.57. Approximately 303,179 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 298,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.

Hardide Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Hardide alerts:

Hardide (LON:HDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported GBX 0.20 EPS for the quarter. Hardide had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 34.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Hardide plc will post -2.0999999 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hardide

About Hardide

In other news, insider Bryan Allcock acquired 21,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 23 per share, with a total value of £4,935.57. Also, insider Matthew Hamblin acquired 42,892 shares of Hardide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 23 per share, with a total value of £9,865.16. Insiders acquired 213,731 shares of company stock worth $4,915,813 over the last quarter. Insiders own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Hardide plc develops, manufactures and applies advanced technology tungsten-carbide coatings to a wide range of engineering components. Its patented technology is unique in combining, in one material, a mix of toughness and resistance to abrasion, erosion and corrosion; together with the ability to coat accurately interior surfaces and complex geometries. The material is proven to offer dramatic improvements in component life, particularly when applied to components that operate in very aggressive environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hardide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.