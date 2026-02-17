iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 202,809 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the January 15th total of 266,637 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 631,150 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 631,150 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,093,000 after buying an additional 307,527 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 53.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 248,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 86,960 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,089,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,526,000 after purchasing an additional 81,760 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 298,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 73,934 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,476,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

IBTH opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.48. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $22.19 and a 12 month high of $22.57.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0708 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

