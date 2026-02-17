Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,215 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Running Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 14.3% during the third quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 57,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in shares of Accenture by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 8,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,216,850,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 17.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 258,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,771,000 after purchasing an additional 38,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total value of $1,008,263.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,380.79. This trade represents a 30.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John F. Walsh sold 3,986 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.38, for a total value of $1,101,650.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,523,339.98. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 22,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,434 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock opened at $224.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $215.16 and a 12-month high of $392.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.The firm had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 53.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Accenture to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Dbs Bank raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.38.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

See Also

