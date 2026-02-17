State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 12,302 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $16,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 48,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,029 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Argus raised shares of Xcel Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho set a $86.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.13.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of XEL opened at $81.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $83.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.53.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.040-4.160 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company’s core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.