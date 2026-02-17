Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,611 Shares of Pool Corporation $POOL

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,611 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Pool were worth $22,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in shares of Pool by 136.3% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 3,458,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,196,000 after buying an additional 1,994,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,617,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 1,301.7% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 194,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,804,000 after purchasing an additional 180,977 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Pool by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 616,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $179,564,000 after purchasing an additional 160,878 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 1,201.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 90,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,295,000 after purchasing an additional 83,278 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POOL stock opened at $265.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.22. Pool Corporation has a 52 week low of $226.10 and a 52 week high of $374.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.75 and a 200 day moving average of $276.35.

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 price target on Pool and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Cfra raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pool from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.13.

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation’s extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company’s product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

