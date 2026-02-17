Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 8,116 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 196.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFX. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 57.9% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 248.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 10,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

TFX stock opened at $103.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $100.18 and a one year high of $180.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company’s offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

