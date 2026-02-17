iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,381,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630,426 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.20% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $1,241,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13,080.9% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,481,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,752,000 after buying an additional 2,463,130 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 72,284.9% in the 2nd quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,437,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,556 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,818.8% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,716,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,568 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,974,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,755,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,946 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5%

BATS:QUAL opened at $201.75 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $205.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.70. The firm has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.