Head-To-Head Survey: NexImmune (OTCMKTS:NEXI) and Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.9% of Graybug Vision shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of NexImmune shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Graybug Vision shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of NexImmune shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Graybug Vision has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexImmune has a beta of -2286.43, suggesting that its stock price is 228,743% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Graybug Vision and NexImmune’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graybug Vision N/A -77.61% -71.34% NexImmune N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graybug Vision $426.96 million 0.00 -$35.60 million ($24.23) -0.03 NexImmune N/A N/A -$32.34 million ($18.29) 0.00

This table compares Graybug Vision and NexImmune”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NexImmune has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Graybug Vision. Graybug Vision is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexImmune, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NexImmune beats Graybug Vision on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema. It also develops GB-102, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy; and GB-401, an intravitreally injected implant formulation of a beta-adrenergic receptor inhibitor to treat primary open-angle glaucoma. The company was formerly known as Graybug LLC and changed its name to Graybug Vision, Inc. in 2016. Graybug Vision, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases in the United States. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform. The company’s product candidates include NEXI-001, an allogeneic cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia; NEXI-002, an autologous cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with relapsed and/or refractory in multiple myeloma; and NEXI-003, a product candidate targeted against HPV related cancers, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials. It provides NEXI-004 which is in preclinical stage for EBV related diseases; and NEXI005 designs for patient with specific targets for solid tumors. NexImmune, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

