Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share and revenue of $199.2760 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 27,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $591,969.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 286,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,227,199.65. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 10,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $223,947.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 93,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,224.77. This represents a 9.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,532. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the third quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 8,000,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,382 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,976,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,452,000 after buying an additional 1,898,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,613,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,890,000 after buying an additional 575,802 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,650,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 563.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,343,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,274 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, traded as NASDAQ:APLS, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies targeting the complement cascade for the treatment of rare and debilitating diseases. The company’s research and development efforts center on modulating complement proteins to address a range of ophthalmologic, hematologic and renal conditions. Apellis leverages its proprietary compstatin technology platform to design targeted inhibitors intended to improve patient outcomes and quality of life.

The company’s lead marketed product, Syfovre (pegcetacoplan), is an intravitreal complement C3 inhibitor approved for geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration, with ongoing investigations in other retinal disorders.

