JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Bought by Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.2% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. TradeWell Securities LLC. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. TradeWell Securities LLC. now owns 12,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bank reorg/AI focus — JPMorgan named Guy Halamish as COO of its Commercial & Investment Bank to lead data and AI strategy, signaling management is prioritizing efficiency and revenue growth from AI initiatives. JPMorgan names Halamish as COO (Reuters)
- Positive Sentiment: Capital return for preferred holders — the firm declared dividends on Series II and OO preferred shares, a sign of capital allocation discipline and predictability for preferred investors. JPMorganChase Declares Preferred Stock Dividends (BusinessWire)
- Neutral Sentiment: 10-K filed — JPMorgan filed its Form 10-K for fiscal 2025 (available on the SEC/IR sites); routine but provides full-year detail investors will parse for capital, credit and risk metrics. JPMorganChase Files Form 10-K (BusinessWire)
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst activity — mixed analyst notes (including a recent Neutral/upgrade from Baird and a Barclays reaffirmation) keep consensus views varied; these are headline drivers but not a clear catalyst. JPMorgan Chase upgraded to Neutral (Yahoo) Barclays reaffirms Buy (MarketScreener)
- Negative Sentiment: Institutional trimming — a Barclays PLC 13F update shows a ~31% reduction in its JPM position as of 12/31/25, highlighting potential selling pressure or portfolio rebalancing by a major investor. Fund Update: BARCLAYS PLC New Holdings (Quiver Quant)
- Negative Sentiment: Legal overhang — a federal judge rejected JPMorgan’s bid to dismiss a class action over its cash sweep program, so litigation risk and potential remediation costs remain on the horizon. Judge Rejects JPMorgan Bid to Kill Cash Sweep Lawsuit (PYMNTS)
Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial set a $334.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Freedom Capital upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.18.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.0%
Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $302.62 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $337.25. The company has a market capitalization of $823.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $315.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.99%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.
The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.
