State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 11,988 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Corning were worth $23,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $534,936,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at about $676,931,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 748.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,169,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $260,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,948 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,407,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $179,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,952,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,151,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,895 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other Corning news, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 21,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $2,206,423.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 54,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,249. This represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Li Fang sold 9,797 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total transaction of $1,112,057.47. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 95,687 shares of company stock worth $11,249,008 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. Fox Advisors cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 target price on Corning in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Corning from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on Corning in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.25.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $133.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $114.55 billion, a PE ratio of 72.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $136.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.02.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

Corning News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

