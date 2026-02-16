Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Stake Lifted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,537 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $25,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $148.35 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $165.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 12.72%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 54.28%.

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 7,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $965,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 196,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,106,836. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicholas J. Piazza sold 6,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $1,066,246.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 31,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,792.48. This represents a 17.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,442 shares of company stock worth $2,271,573. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Evercore increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.90.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

