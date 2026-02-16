PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 4,463 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $97,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,763,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,883,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,230 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,702,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,095,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,255,008,000 after purchasing an additional 538,659 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,791,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,795,000 after buying an additional 606,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,926,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,413,000 after buying an additional 146,269 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $626.89 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $641.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $632.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $616.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

