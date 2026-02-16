Waterdrop Inc. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:WDH) Short Interest Up 62.2% in January

Waterdrop Inc. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 174,553 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the January 15th total of 107,616 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,035 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,035 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WDH

Waterdrop Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE WDH opened at $1.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $639.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of -0.26. Waterdrop has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.18.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $136.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.05 million. Waterdrop had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 15.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waterdrop

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Waterdrop in the second quarter valued at about $372,000. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Waterdrop by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 39,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 25,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waterdrop Inc (NYSE: WDH) is a China-based insurtech and health protection platform that leverages digital technology to connect consumers with insurance and healthcare services. Through its mobile app and online marketplace, Waterdrop offers a range of microinsurance and critical illness products designed to provide affordable coverage for everyday risks. The platform also features crowdfunding channels that enable users to contribute to medical expense relief for individuals facing serious health challenges.

Since its founding in 2016 and headquartered in Shanghai, Waterdrop has grown its partner network to include leading insurance carriers and medical institutions across mainland China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.