PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 5,333 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 905,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,333 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $109,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $115.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.39 and a 12 month high of $126.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.82 and its 200 day moving average is $119.75.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

