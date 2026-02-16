Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 865,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,873 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $158,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 328.9% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $226.16 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $231.32. The stock has a market cap of $205.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 104.41%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.92.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks research raised near? and medium?term EPS estimates for TXN, improving the earnings outlook and giving investors a cleaner growth story to support valuation expectations. Read More.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $1,500,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 42,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,805.52. This trade represents a 13.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,676.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,723.21. This trade represents a 40.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,431 shares of company stock worth $25,607,436. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

