Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on February 24th

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIK. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 63,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 51,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 531,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 29.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc (NYSE American: CIK) is a closed-end management investment company managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, one of the world’s leading asset managers. The fund’s primary objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It achieves this by investing in a diversified portfolio of income-producing securities across fixed-income and equity markets.

The fund typically allocates assets to a mix of investment-grade and below-investment-grade corporate bonds, bank loans, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, convertible securities and dividend-paying equities.

