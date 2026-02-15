Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 65.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 46,570 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,094,662,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $626,826,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 203.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,905,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $631,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,294 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,772,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $961,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,648,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,944,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,508 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $26,795,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,152,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,764,755.36. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,876.78. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 291,342 shares of company stock worth $62,938,155 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial set a $283.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.17.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.7%

AMD stock opened at $207.32 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $267.08. The company has a market capitalization of $338.02 billion, a PE ratio of 78.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

