Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 56.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,593 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,879,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,803,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,373,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,331,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,713 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,690,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,152,974,000 after acquiring an additional 314,489 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,980,700,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,913,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,098,583,000 after purchasing an additional 277,507 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wedbush set a $320.00 price target on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $190.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.21.

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.6%

MU opened at $411.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $455.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $334.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.90. The firm has a market cap of $463.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.37%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 323,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,495,965.44. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teyin M. Liu purchased 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $337.07 per share, with a total value of $3,910,012.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 14,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,823,471.70. This trade represents a 428.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.