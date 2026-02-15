Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 92,400 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 80.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,427 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 92,400 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 381.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 154 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 59.7% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 69.2% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 269 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $216.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.53 and a 200-day moving average of $167.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $92.11 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The mining company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 37.47%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEM. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $296.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $219.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $198.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.64.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

