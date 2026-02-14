Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $23.66 Million Stock Position in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,801 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $23,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 1.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AppLovin by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 61,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in AppLovin by 8.7% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $1,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total transaction of $5,000,102.17. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 277,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,097,294.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 4,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $2,024,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,998,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,976,630. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,786 shares of company stock worth $100,914,925. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AppLovin Stock Up 6.7%

NASDAQ APP opened at $391.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $596.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $570.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.25. AppLovin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 245.64% and a net margin of 57.42%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about AppLovin

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APP. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $771.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $705.00 target price on AppLovin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AppLovin from $735.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $651.77.

View Our Latest Report on AppLovin

About AppLovin

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.