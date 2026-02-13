BNP Paribas Exane Has Lowered Expectations for International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Stock Price

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $89.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IFF. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.30 to $77.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.97.

NYSE:IFF opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $59.14 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of -59.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 7.70%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 111,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after buying an additional 27,166 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,552,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,939,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 347.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 85,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 66,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,884,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $804,753,000 after purchasing an additional 381,593 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF’s research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

