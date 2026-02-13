GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd.

GE HealthCare Technologies has a payout ratio of 3.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GE HealthCare Technologies to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.7%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 1.1%

GEHC stock opened at $79.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12 month low of $57.65 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

