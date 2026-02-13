Nano Price Reaches $0.57 on Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00000853 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $76.26 million and approximately $397.52 thousand worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nano has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,091.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.86 or 0.00783806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012335 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $342.14 or 0.00509961 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00079687 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.68 or 0.00348298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00012324 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

