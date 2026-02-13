UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Stock Holdings Reduced by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,030 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Headlines Impacting UnitedHealth Group
Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several near? and medium?term EPS forecasts (notably Q1 2026, FY2026 and FY2027) and lifted some quarterly estimates, signaling analysts see better-than-expected earnings cadence ahead. This helped stabilize sentiment after the post?earnings pullback. Zacks Research estimate revisions
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting Optum expansion/long?term platform strength frames UNH as a long?term compounder — a bullish narrative that supports buyers on weakness. Optum expansion supports long-term thesis
- Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho cut its price target to $350 from $430 but maintained an Outperform rating — a mixed signal that keeps institutional support but narrows upside expectations. Mizuho target cut, Outperform retained
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage reiterating core risks: medical?cost inflation, government/Medicare Advantage funding constraints, and regulatory pressure — analysts argue current multiples already price in increased volatility and a delayed Optum margin recovery (not expected until 2027). That narrative has been a major driver of recent selling pressure. Seeking Alpha: 3 Reasons Not To Buy (Revisited)
- Negative Sentiment: Forbes flags that UNH has fallen sharply over recent weeks as investor worry about flat MA rates and rising medical costs reignites — the piece questions whether the move reflects temporary overreaction or deeper issues. That market fear has pressured the stock. Forbes: Is there more downside to UNH stock?
- Negative Sentiment: News that a flatter Medicare Advantage outlook and a revenue drop could alter the investment case is keeping downside risk front?of?mind for traders focused on 2026 reimbursement dynamics. Yahoo Finance: Flat Medicare Advantage outlook
- Negative Sentiment: Separate commentary notes investor concerns about returns on capital — a governance/efficiency angle that can temper valuation support if not addressed. Yahoo Finance: Returns on capital concerns
UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $113.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.13.
About UnitedHealth Group
UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.
UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.
