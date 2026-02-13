Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s previous close.

PINS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Pinterest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $25.00 price target on Pinterest in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

NYSE:PINS opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.92. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $39.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.14.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Pinterest had a net margin of 48.99% and a return on equity of 8.20%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $590,151.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 540,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,973,657.88. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malik Ducard sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $50,583.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 695,187 shares in the company, valued at $15,335,825.22. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,407 shares of company stock valued at $855,925. 7.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 282.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 505.7% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Pinterest by 3,839.1% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 727.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate “Pins” — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company’s primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

