Head to Head Review: Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) & Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)

Royal Mail and Dynagas LNG Partners are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Royal Mail and Dynagas LNG Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Mail 0 0 0 0 0.00 Dynagas LNG Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Royal Mail and Dynagas LNG Partners”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Mail $15.94 billion 0.25 $67.88 million N/A N/A Dynagas LNG Partners $156.40 million 0.90 $51.55 million $1.28 3.00

Royal Mail has higher revenue and earnings than Dynagas LNG Partners.

Risk & Volatility

Royal Mail has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynagas LNG Partners has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Mail and Dynagas LNG Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Mail N/A N/A N/A Dynagas LNG Partners 37.92% 15.62% 7.01%

Summary

Dynagas LNG Partners beats Royal Mail on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Mail

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states. Further, it provides express parcel delivery and logistics services. Additionally, the company engages in property holdings and facilities management activities. It serves consumers, and small and medium-sized enterprises. The company was formerly known as Royal Mail plc and changed its name to International Distributions Services plc in October 2022. International Distributions Services plc was founded in 1516 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

