Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Feb 13th, 2026

Ryder System (NYSE:RGet Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.450-14.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 14.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.0 billion. Ryder System also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 2.100-2.350 EPS.

Ryder System Trading Down 4.3%

R opened at $208.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ryder System has a one year low of $125.54 and a one year high of $230.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.75.

Ryder System (NYSE:RGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Ryder System’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 30.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on R. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ryder System from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ryder System from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ryder System from $196.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

Key Ryder System News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ryder System this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on Ryder to $236 and initiated/maintained an “overweight” stance, signaling analyst conviction in upside from current levels. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Earnings?call takeaways emphasized structural strength in Ryder’s dedicated transportation and supply chain businesses, strategic initiatives and margin improvement opportunities that could support long?term cash flow. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Company slide deck and presentations from the Q4 call provide details on segment performance and the path to Ryder’s FY2026 targets — useful for modeling recovery scenarios. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Revenue and headline metrics disappointed: total Q4 revenue came in materially below consensus (about $2.6B vs ~ $3.2B est.), undermining the quarter’s EPS headline. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Ryder lowered near?term profit expectations: Q1 FY2026 EPS guidance of $2.10–$2.35 and FY2026 EPS of $13.45–$14.45 both sit below Street estimates, prompting the biggest downward pressure on the stock. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Market commentary highlights the guidance miss as the proximate cause of the intraday pullback; several outlets note shares dipped on the outlook despite some beat/adjusted metric headlines. Article Title

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ryder System by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its stake in Ryder System by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 3,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Ryder System by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company’s Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

