Krilogy Financial LLC Boosts Position in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,687 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in BorgWarner by 1,133.3% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1,647.8% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $66.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.39. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $70.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.94%.

Trending Headlines about BorgWarner

Here are the key news stories impacting BorgWarner this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BWA. New Street Research set a $66.00 target price on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BWA

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company’s product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.