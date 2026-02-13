TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Announces Earnings Results

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. TerraVest Industries had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 6.97%.The firm had revenue of C$408.35 million during the quarter.

TerraVest Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TVK opened at C$134.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$154.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$144.29. TerraVest Industries has a 52-week low of C$100.31 and a 52-week high of C$176.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TVK shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$179.00 to C$184.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TerraVest Industries from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$150.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on TerraVest Industries from C$195.00 to C$209.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$188.08.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc is a manufacturer of home heating products, propane, anhydrous ammonia, natural gas liquids transport vehicles, storage vessels, energy processing equipment, and fiberglass storage tanks. The company’s operating segments are Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment is engaged in the manufacturing of bulk LPG transport trailers, LPG delivery & service trucks, bulk LPG storage tanks, residential & commercial LPG tanks, dispensers, and other products.

